Former 'Made In Chelsea' stars Sophie Habboo and Jamie Laing welcome baby boy

Sophie Habboo and Jamie Laing have begun a joyful chapter as they welcomed their first child together.

The former Made In Chelsea stars announced the news by sharing a heartwarming hospital photo on Instagram, revealing their baby boy's adorable name.

Their caption read: 'Ziggy, you have our whole hearts.'

The couple also shared precious memories from their special day, including a photo of Jamie cradling their newborn and another of Sophie holding her son.

The happy announcement quickly drew congratulations from their celebrity friends.

Jessie J who wrote: 'You did it mama.'

Rylan Clark penned: 'Congrats you two xxx' while Stacey Solomon and Strictly star Nadiya Bychkova also extended their well wishes.

Former Big Brother winner Kate Lawler said Ziggy is a 'very cool name.'

Interesting, details of Sophie's pregnancy and birth will be featured in the couple's upcoming Disney show, which will follow them as they navigate parenthood.

The news come shortly after Sophie opened up about why she won't allow anyone kiss her newborn.

Speaking on their Nearly Parents podcast, Sophie said: 'No one's fu**ing kissing my baby. And I'm gonna say this on this podcast: If anyone comes and kisses my newborn baby, I will punch you in the face.'

Jamie laughed as Sophie added: 'Please do not come near my baby and risk giving my baby germs.'

Sophie and Jamie tied the knot in 2023, surrounded by close family members and pals.

They announced they were expecting their first baby in June through Instagram post.