Kate Brazier battles hangover after wild night out following split with Jeff

Kate Brazier confessed she was feeling a bit tired on Thursday after a boozy evening out with her mum during their girls' getaway.

The 35-year-old PR consultant, who recently flew to Egypt with her mother Debbie following her split from husband Jeff, shared a gym mirror selfie on Instagram as she attempted to 'sweat out' her hangover.

Showing off her toned abs in a chic purple shorts bra and black leggings, Kate added a playful caption to the post.

'When will I learn can't take my mum on at either card games or drinking. She is a seasoned pro and I feel awful. Must sweat it out.'

The night before, she had treated her followers to a glimpse of their lively evening, uploading several clips of herself and Debbie enjoying their holiday to the fullest.

After powering through a workout on Thursday, Kate later relaxed by the pool, soaking up the sun and getting lost in a thriller novel.

She also took to her Instagram story to repost a cryptic quote, which read: 'Or how about we not play it cool? How about we care. How about we triple text.

'How about we ask for help and tell someone all the nice things we think about them. Nonchalance is so utterly boring. The right people stay.'

The update comes just days after Jeff, 46, confirmed that his seven-year marriage to Kate had sadly come to an end.