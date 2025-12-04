Kate Winslet debuts as director with son's script 'Goodbye June'

Kate Winslet premiered her first directional debut Goodbye June joined by his son Joe Anders.

The mother-son duo turned heads as they stepped onto the red carpet at The Curzon Mayfair Wednesday, December 3.

Winslet stunned in a black gown with a scooping neckline and belt.

Anders wore a classic black tuxedo paired with a white shirt, matching trousers and smart shoes.

The 50-year-old not only directed the project but also starred in the Netflix drama written by the 21-year-old.

The pair was joined by other cast members including Andrea Riseborough, Toni Collette and Timothy Spall.

The movie revolves around ‘fractured siblings who must come together under sudden and trying circumstances’.

The proud mother shared the experience of working with her son on her appearance at Jimmy Kimmel Live!

“When it came to the point of the screenplay being ready, I was going to produce it. I was going to play the character of Julia, and I knew that we were in a position to find a director,” she shared with the late-night show host.

“And I suddenly couldn't let it go. And I said to him, look, I would love to direct it because when you give it to a director, it becomes theirs, which is exactly the right thing that should happen. But I didn't want that for him”

She continued, “I wanted him to remain a part of it. I wanted him to experience seeing this beautiful thing that he had created come to life. And he happens to be very, very smart about film, and having him there with me every day was just fantastic.”