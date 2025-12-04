Taylor Swift's future brother-in-law Jason Kelce opens up about major loss

Jason Kelce recalls ‘absolutely devastating’ moment in life

Jason Kelce, retired Philadelphia Eagles star and Taylor Swift’s future brother-in-law, shared details about huge loss in his life.

Jason recalled at the nonprofit’s 43rd Annual Sports Luncheon in New York City the turmoil he and his wife Kylie Kelce endured seven years ago.

The 38-year-old delivered an emotional speech about the miscarriage he and Kylie had to face.

While accepting the March of Dimes Sports Achievement Award, Kelce remembered leaving practice in tears after learning of the loss.

He praised during the speech his coaches, teammates, and friends for rallying around him.

“You really find out in moments like those how awesome sports are [and] how awesome teams are. There are so many people that shared with me, coaches, teammates, people within the Eagles building, friends of ours, and you really find out how prevalent this actually is,” he spoke to the audience.

Kelce emphasized how common miscarriages are, noting that the subject often goes unspoken.

“How often miscarriages happen. And it’s something that I think, a lot of times, often doesn’t get said and spoken about.”

He labelled the experience as ‘absolutely devastating’ but realizing they were ‘not alone in this’ was hugely impactful for him and his partner.