Kelly Osbourne shares pain of losing her father Ozzy during 'BBC' interview

Kelly Osbourne became emotional during her first television appearance since the death of her father, Black Sabaath icon Ozzy Osbourne.

Speaking about the heartfelt tributes that have filled the streets of Birmingham, the 41-year-old struggled to contain her tears.

Ozzy, who died in July following a long battle with Parkinson's disease, was celebrated by his hometown in a deeply touching way.

On what would have his 77th birthday, he was posthumously presented with Birmingham's highest civic honour-the Lord Mayor's Award-handed over by Deputy Lord Mayor Ken Wood.

A pre-recorded segment aired on BBC Breakfast on Thursday showed Kelly becoming overwhelming as she reflected on what the award meant to her family. She also spoke openly about how difficult grieving her father has been and how emotional the tribute has left them.

She said: 'The fact that he has been recognised in such a way means so much to us because he loved this city, he loved Birmingham, he was a true Brummie through and through, and to be recognised in this way, it's incredible.'

'He worked so hard to what he wanted to do most in this and that was perform one more time and then he was ready to go. He made a mark on this planet that ill never be erased.'

Kelly continued choking back tears: 'It actually has been horrific. I have never ever felt anything like grief. I never realised that you could love someone so much.'

The BBC report highlighted the extra ordinary public reasons, noting that 'tense of thousands' of fans lined the streets of Birmingham as Ozzy's coffin was taken through the city, demonstrating just how loved the rock legend was.