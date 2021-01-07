Fawad Chaudhry says India responsible for Machh massacre

Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain speaking during a press conference. Photo: PID/ File

Fawad Chaudhry said India is behind the Machh massacre

He said the neighbouring country is also involved in other terrorism and subversive activities across Pakistan

He said Pakistan has already taken solid, effective steps to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country

ISLAMABAD: The Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday held India responsible for the Machh massacre last week in which 11 coal miners of the Hazara community were brutally murdered.

The minister stressed that India has also been involved in terrorism and subversive activities across Pakistan.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan would surely visit Quetta to share the grief with the bereaved families of victims of the Mach terror incident," he said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister added that Pakistan had already taken solid and effective steps to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country, adding that law and order situation was much better now as compared to the tenure of the previous governments.

"The valiant armed forces have rendered supreme sacrifices in retaining peace in the country," he added.

He said the matters with protestors or victims of Balochistan massacre were not being handled in the proper manner.

Replying to a question, he said that PM Imran Khan is the "only political leader who could take the country out of crises," adding that no political leader of his (PM) stature and capabilities was present in the country.

"There is no comparison of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Maryam Nawaz with the prime minister," he added.

Fawad Hussain said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has adopted an anti-state agenda to defame the national institutions, including the judiciary and armed forces.

