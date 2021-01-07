Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jan 07 2021
By
APP

Fawad Chaudhry says India responsible for Machh massacre

By
APP

Thursday Jan 07, 2021

Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain speaking during a press conference. Photo: PID/ File
  • Fawad Chaudhry said India is behind the Machh massacre
  • He said the neighbouring country is also involved in other terrorism and subversive activities across Pakistan
  • He said Pakistan has already taken solid, effective steps to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country

ISLAMABAD: The Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday held India responsible for the Machh massacre last week in which 11 coal miners of the Hazara community were brutally murdered. 

Read more: Machh tragedy: Maryam Nawaz, Bilawal Bhutto to visit Quetta today

The minister stressed that India has also been involved in terrorism and subversive activities across Pakistan.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan would surely visit Quetta to share the grief with the bereaved families of victims of the Mach terror incident," he said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister added that Pakistan had already taken solid and effective steps to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country, adding that law and order situation was much better now as compared to the tenure of the previous governments.

Read more: India-sponsored terror bid foiled in Lahore: CTD

"The valiant armed forces have rendered supreme sacrifices in retaining peace in the country," he added.

He said the matters with protestors or victims of Balochistan massacre were not being handled in the proper manner.

Replying to a question, he said that PM Imran Khan is the "only political leader who could take the country out of crises," adding that no political leader of his (PM) stature and capabilities was present in the country.

"There is no comparison of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Maryam Nawaz with the prime minister," he added.

Fawad Hussain said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has adopted an anti-state agenda to defame the national institutions, including the judiciary and armed forces.

Related: International community took Pakistan's dossier on Indian terrorism very seriously, says DG ISPR

More From Pakistan:

Flights cancelled, roads blocked as protests in support of Hazaras gain intensity in Karachi

Flights cancelled, roads blocked as protests in support of Hazaras gain intensity in Karachi
Karo Kari: Khairpur man allegedly axes wife to death

Karo Kari: Khairpur man allegedly axes wife to death
Machh Massacre: Balochistan chief minister removes DC Kachhi, DPO from office

Machh Massacre: Balochistan chief minister removes DC Kachhi, DPO from office
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi meets Nawaz Sharif in London: sources

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi meets Nawaz Sharif in London: sources
Coronavirus: Punjab plans to vaccinate population in three-stages

Coronavirus: Punjab plans to vaccinate population in three-stages
Sindh govt has removed 3,000 non-existent schools from its system: Saeed Ghani

Sindh govt has removed 3,000 non-existent schools from its system: Saeed Ghani
Malala joins chorus, asks PM Imran Khan to visit Hazara mourners

Malala joins chorus, asks PM Imran Khan to visit Hazara mourners
Pakistan's envoy meets Bangladesh's foreign minister in Dhaka to discuss matters of mutual interest

Pakistan's envoy meets Bangladesh's foreign minister in Dhaka to discuss matters of mutual interest
Govt to launch women's rights campaign to spread awareness in rural areas

Govt to launch women's rights campaign to spread awareness in rural areas
JI chief says PM Imran Khan considers Bani Gala's prosperity as Pakistan's development

JI chief says PM Imran Khan considers Bani Gala's prosperity as Pakistan's development
OGRA approves K-Electric's license to construct and operate pipeline for natural gas, RLNG

OGRA approves K-Electric's license to construct and operate pipeline for natural gas, RLNG
Pakistan to get COVID-19 vaccine by end of this month: parliamentary secretary

Pakistan to get COVID-19 vaccine by end of this month: parliamentary secretary

Latest

view all