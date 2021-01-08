Mahira Khan sends birthday greetings to photographer and friend Babar Zaheer

'Meray jigar ka tukda, my Babar,' Mahira Khan captioned Babar Zaheer's sweet birthday wish

Mahira Khan has sent an abundance of love to her beloved makeup artist and photographer, Babar Zaheer.



In a lengthy note on Instagram, the starlet called Babar her 'jigar ka tukda.'

She posted a video snippet of all the memorable moments she has shared with Babar so far.

Captioning the video, Mahira wrote, "Meray jigar ka tukda, my Babar ..

"You know exactly how much you mean to me, I am so grateful that we found each other. May this bond always be full of love, laughter, respect, dancing and singing Ameen. I love you, always," she added.

"Salgirah Mubarak @iambabarzaheer Sadqay tumharay, sadqay humaray," Mahira signed off.







