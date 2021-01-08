Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Jan 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Mahira Khan sends birthday greetings to photographer and friend Babar Zaheer

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 08, 2021

'Meray jigar ka tukda, my Babar,' Mahira Khan captioned Babar Zaheer's sweet birthday wish 

Mahira Khan has sent an abundance of love to her beloved makeup artist and photographer, Babar Zaheer.

In a lengthy note on Instagram, the starlet called Babar her 'jigar ka tukda.'

She posted a video snippet of all the memorable moments she has shared with Babar so far.

Captioning the video, Mahira wrote, "Meray jigar ka tukda, my Babar ..

"You know exactly how much you mean to me, I am so grateful that we found each other. May this bond always be full of love, laughter, respect, dancing and singing Ameen. I love you, always," she added.

"Salgirah Mubarak @iambabarzaheer Sadqay tumharay, sadqay humaray," Mahira signed off.



More From Entertainment:

Mehwish Hayat thanks fans, friends for wonderful birthday messages as she turns 33

Mehwish Hayat thanks fans, friends for wonderful birthday messages as she turns 33
Prince Harry ashamed after Queen hands down his military titles to Charles and William

Prince Harry ashamed after Queen hands down his military titles to Charles and William

Zayn Malik's new song announcement takes internet by storm

Zayn Malik's new song announcement takes internet by storm
Meghan and Harry unaware of 'The Crown' fiasco before $100million Netflix deal?

Meghan and Harry unaware of 'The Crown' fiasco before $100million Netflix deal?

Meghan Markle vows to continue shining one year from Megxit

Meghan Markle vows to continue shining one year from Megxit

Prince Harry heartbreak: Duke felt isolated in California amid pandemic

Prince Harry heartbreak: Duke felt isolated in California amid pandemic
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoying a 'financially independent life'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoying a 'financially independent life'
Elton John to lend his talent to Miley Cyrus' upcoming Metallica covers album

Elton John to lend his talent to Miley Cyrus' upcoming Metallica covers album
Kim Kardashian to take 'full custody of four children' after split from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian to take 'full custody of four children' after split from Kanye West
Angelina Jolie was the only reason behind Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's split?

Angelina Jolie was the only reason behind Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's split?
Gigi Hadid urges US leader to prosecute anarchists

Gigi Hadid urges US leader to prosecute anarchists

Jennifer Lopez expresses gratitude to Joe Biden

Jennifer Lopez expresses gratitude to Joe Biden

Latest

view all