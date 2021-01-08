Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Jan 08 2021
Bismah Maroof will be missed in South Africa, says fellow cricketer Aliya Riaz

Friday Jan 08, 2021

Aliya Riaz (C) celebrates with teammates.—File photo
  • Pakistan women's cricket team allrounder Aliya Riaz says she will miss her teammate Bismah Maroof in the upcoming South Africa tour
  • Bisma Maroof has voluntarily opted out of the series due to some family issues
  • Riaz says Bismah's absence will be felt but it would give the opportunity to new players to show talent

KARACHI: Pakistan women's cricket team allrounder Aliya Riaz said that her fellow cricketer Bismah Maroof will be missed in South Africa as she is an experienced player and her absence will make a difference for the women's national team.

The Pakistan women's cricket team on January 11 will leave for South Africa where it will play a series of One-day Internationals (ODIs) and Twenty20 (T20) matches.

Read more:  Pakistan women cricketers to tour South Africa next month

It may be recalled that the regular captain of the national women's team, Bismah, has withdrawn from the tour of South Africa due to family reasons and Javeria Khan is leading the team in her absence.

Aliya Riaz said that Bismah's absence will be missed but there will be a good opportunity for new girls to prove their talent.

Aliya has recently won Pakistan Cricket Board's "Women Cricketer Award" for 2020.

Aliya said that she has been extremely happy to receive the PCB's award for the first time.

Aliya said, "the PCB has recognised my hard work and performance and I will do my best to come to the expectations and continue my efforts in future".

The allrounder said that the Pakistan women squad's international activities had been suspended for the last eleven months due to coronavirus, but now, she is feeling more enthusiastic about playing again after a long time.

Related: English women's cricket team to tour Pakistan in October: PCB

She said: "I'm very glad and feeling proud to wear the Pakistan colour".

The 28-year-old cricketer said that "it is not so easy to live in a Biosecure Bubble."

"It is much difficult but we are [rendering] sacrifices for the sake of the game. Cricket activities should continue", she added.

Aliya said that she is not concerned due to COVID-19 on the forthcoming tour of South Africa.

