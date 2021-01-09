Can't connect right now! retry
PDM to jointly contest by-elections: Ahsan Iqbal

Saturday Jan 09, 2021

PML-N secretary-general Ahsan Iqbal speaking to media in Lahore, on January 09, 2021. — YouTube

PML-N secretary-general Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) would jointly contest by-elections.

Speaking to media in Lahore, Iqbal hoped that the PDM's member parties would offer "complete support" during by-elections on seats that were won by the PML-N.

"We have decided not to field a candidate in Sindh for by-elections on seats that were won by the PPP," he added.

Read more: ECP announces schedule of by-polls in 2 NA, 5 provincial assemblies' seats

A few days earlier, the leaders of the 11-party alliance had announced that parties that are a part of the PDM would take part in the by-polls, but a decision related to the Senate elections will be taken later.

The development comes only days before the by-polls are set to take place on two National Assembly and five provincial assemblies’ seats.

By-polls for Sindh Assembly’s PS-43 (Sanghar III) and PS-88 (Malir II) and Balochistan Assembly’s PB-20 (Pishin III) will be held on February 16, 2021, while the voters in NA-45 (Kurram I) and NA-75 (Sialkot IV) and Punjab Assembly’s PP-51 (Gujranwala I) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly’s PK-63 (Nowshera III) will elect their representatives on February 19, 2021.

Read more: Govt decides to hold Senate elections in February instead of March

Schedule for Sindh and Balochistan assemblies:

December 22: Public notice to be issued by the Returning Officer

December 23 to 28: Filing of nomination papers

December 29: Publication of names of nominated candidates

January 4, 2021: Last date for scrutiny of the nomination papers by RO

January 8, 2021: Last date for filing of appeals against RO decisions

January 14, 2021: Last date for deciding appeals by the Appellate Tribunal

January 15, 2021: Publication of revised list of candidates

January 16, 2021: Last date for withdrawal of candidature and publication of revised list of candidates

January 17, 2021: Allotment of election symbol

February 16, 2021: Polling day

The notifications issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan for the by-polls. — ECP via Geo.tv/File

Schedule for NA, Punjab and KP seats:

December 24: Public notice to be issued by the Returning Officer

December 25 to 20: Filing of nomination papers

December 31: Publication of names of nominated candidates

January 6, 2021: Last date for scrutiny of the nomination papers by RO

January 11, 2021: Last date for filing of appeals against RO decisions

January 18, 2021: Last date for deciding appeals by the Appellate Tribunal

January 19, 2021: Publication of revised list of candidates

January 20, 2021: Last date for withdrawal of candidature and publication of revised list of candidates

January 21, 2021: Allotment of election symbol

February 19, 2021: Polling day

