Prince Harry, Prince William may never mend ties ever again: report

Prince Harry and Prince William may never be able to mend their broken ties due to the magnitude of their initial disappointment with each other according to reports.

This claim was brought forward by Katie Nicholl during her interview with Entertainment Tonight.

There she admitted that the brothers are “barely on talking terms” at the moment but their relationship has improved a great deal during their one year of separation.

Ms. Nicholl said, “Things are a lot better between William and Harry. If you go back a year at that stage, these brothers were barely on talking terms.”

“When William went to the Sandringham Summit, he was so angry with his brother. He couldn't even face going to that lunch with the Queen.”

"He only went for the meetings, such was his frustration and feeling of disappointment about what his brother had done and how Harry was handling the situation."