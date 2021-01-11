Can't connect right now! retry
Ertugrul's Turgut to star in historical TV series about Sultan Selim

Turkish actor Cengiz Coşkun who rose to fame for his role as Turgut Bey in hit TV series "Dirilis:Ertugrul" on Monday teased his fans with his upcoming project.

Taking to Instagram, the actor only shared the titled of the TV series named "Yavuz".

The name of the series suggests that it is a historical TV series about the reign of the Turkish Ottoman ruler Yavuz Sultan Selim.

Sultan Selim was the grandson of Mehmet II who conquered Constantinople and brought an end to the Byzantine Empire. 


