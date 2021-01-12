Ellen DeGeneres’s show cancellation reports emerge as production comes to a standstill

Ellen DeGeneres was the hottest topic of Tinseltown the entire 2020 owing to her many scandals and the several rumours that circulated about her show.

And now, with the show’s production currently paused, rumours have been spiraling out of control about whether or not the talk show host will be back on sets.

According to a HollywoodLife report, there happens to be no truth to the stories making rounds all over social media.

Back in May 2019, DeGeneres had confirmed that she had signed a new deal to continue her show through 2022, thereby annulling all the talk around her show’s cancellation.

The news had started circulating about her show coming to an end after the production came to a halt following DeGeneres’s COVID-19 diagnosis on December 10, last year.

Even after her recovery, there had been no news about when the chat show will resume, which further elevated the rumours.

However, a spokesperson for Telepictures [the show’s producer] has now said in a statement to Deadline that the production was delayed due to the surge in coronavirus cases in Los Angeles.

“Due to the COVID-19 surge in Los Angeles County, and for the continued safety of our staff and crew, The Ellen DeGeneres Show will push production by a week,” said the spokesperson.

Later, while talking to People, the rep said: “The Ellen DeGeneres Show will resume production in-studio on Monday, January 11th with a virtual audience.”

“For the safety of the staff and crew, the show will further reduce on-site personnel and maintain our industry-leading production protocols,” they added.