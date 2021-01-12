Can't connect right now! retry
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to turn down invitation of royal reunion with the Queen

'It's a little presumptuous to speculate if Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will reunite with the Queen'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are determined to not look back at the royal family, after leaving the UK behind for good.

It is speculated that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may not even be returning for the Megxit deal review, due in March, with zero possibilities of seeking an extension on it either!

According to Finding Freedom author Carolyn Durand, "While the door was left open by the Queen, Harry and Meghan have carved out an impressive start to what will be their new family legacy.

"When their roles came to an end they started from scratch, and in just nine months since then they have navigated a pandemic and set up their non-profit [organisation]. This is only the start," she added.

Another source debunked all reports of the couple travelling to UK in the summer, "It's a little presumptuous for any of us to be speculating about whether we can travel anywhere this summer," they told the Telegraph.

