Aiman Khan shares touching photo of Muneeb Butt, daughter Amal

Tuesday Jan 12, 2021
Pakistani actress Aiman Khan took to Instagram to share an adorable snap of her daughter Amal and husband, actor Muneeb Butt.
The father-daughter duo can be seen captured in an adorable moment as he lovingly lifts her up in the air.
Amal, while she is wearing a mask, can be seen with a slight smile, clearly enjoying the moment she is having with her father.
"Amal and Amal’s Baba #bestfriends," Aiman wrote.
Fans were gushing over the adorable photo. Even model Sadaf Kanwal commented on the little one calling her a "doll".
