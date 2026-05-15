Mouni Roy divorce: Actress pleads for privacy as fans drag Disha Patani

Several users blamed Disha Patani for the situation and accused her of being the home-wrecker

Actress Mouni Roy gone silent after turning off her comments section following the bombshell announcement of her divorce from husband Suraj Nambiar.

On Thursday, the former couple shocked the entertainment industry by confirming they were parting ways while pleading for privacy and space.

In a joint statement, they wrote: 'We would like to state that we have decided to part ways and are taking necessary time to address matters privately and amicably. Despite the divorce, the duo decided to cherish friendship in times to come.'

The Naagin actress soon turned off her comments section to avoid online trolling. Although social media users could no longer comment on her recent post, many flocked to Mouni Roy's older posts instead.

Several users blamed Disha Patani for the situation and accused her of being the home-wrecker.

As one user wrote, “Karwa Di mouny our suraj ke bich ladai (You instigated the fight between Mouni and Suraj).'

The two actors have enjoyed a strong friendship for several years now. This is evident from the fact that the two can be spotted enjoying vacations together, going to parties, and uploading photos on social networking sites.

Many people admire their friendship while some others unnecessarily make it the subject of rumors.

The announcement came after speculation began when many noticed that Mouni and her husband, Suraj Nambiar had seemingly unfollowed each other on Instagram.

The couple tied the knot in 2022 in a Malayali wedding ceremony followed by a Bengali one in Goa.