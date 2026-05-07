WATCH: Wasim Akram 'settles' Karachi-Lahore food debate 'once and for all'

Pakistan cricket legend Wasim Akram poses for a photo. — X/wasimakramliveofficial

Pakistan cricket legend Wasim Akram has “settled” the Karachi versus Lahore food debate once and for all, asserting that the latter offers quality traditional dishes, while Karachi stands out for its greater variety of cuisines due to its diverse cultural mix.

Akram, in a video statement posted on his official handles across social media platforms, put forward himself as the right person to settle the debate, citing the extensive time he has spent in both major cities.

"I have been watching the debate on social media, and it seems the Karachi versus Lahore battle has intensified," said Akram.

"Look, I spent 42 years in Lahore. I was born there, and I am a Lahori. But I have also been living in Karachi for the past 14 years, so I think I can settle this debate once and for all," he added.

His remarks came after national politician Fawad Chaudhry had given Lahore an edge over Karachi in terms of cuisine, citing the tradition and history the former city possesses.

"Karachi's food is okay, but it lacks Lahore's pedigree. With food giants serving the same dish for over a century, Lahore's culinary heritage is in a league of its own. It's the history behind food that makes it so special," Chaudhry had posted on X, formerly Twitter.

"Respect your opinion but as I said Karachi food has literally no history, Lahore food giants are stories in itself. Waris, Jallendhar, Feeqa, Pajha, khan baba are windows to Indian history. Karachi scene is literally a child's play in front of Lahore culinary landscape," Chaudhry wrote in a separate post.

While directly referencing Chaudhry's recent remarks regarding Karachi's cuisine, Akram questioned the former minister's time in the metropolitan city and countered his opinion by sharing his personal experience of Lahore's food during the final stages of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11.

"A friend of mine, Chaudhry Fawad Sahib, also commented on Karachi food, saying 'Karachi food is okay'. Mr Chaudhry, in which Karachi have you been roaming? I have been living here for 14 years and was recently in Lahore for the PSL finals, so I thought I should revisit my old favourite places," Akram stated.

"I went to try the famous chickpeas and traditional Lahori dishes in Gulberg and ordered food from well-known restaurants, but honestly, all I could taste was spice," he shared.

Akram further backed his pick by highlighting Karachi's cultural diversity, which he claims is depicted in the city's cuisine and makes it unique.

"What I have realised over the years is that Karachi offers incredible diversity in food. In Lahore, there are certainly iconic places such as Waris Nihari and Phajjay ke Paye, and those dishes are excellent," Akram continued.

"However, Karachi is home to people from every community and ethnicity, whether Pashtun, Baloch, Punjabi or others, and that cultural mix is reflected in its food.

"In Karachi, you can walk into one restaurant and find a wide variety of cuisines and flavours. That is what makes the city's food scene unique."

The legendary pacer then went on to highlight a shift in Lahore's food, which he described as having become "overwhelmingly spicy", citing the commentators' recent visit.

"One thing I noticed in Lahore is that even at the famous food street near the Badshahi Mosque and Lahore Fort, where commentators and visitors often dine, the food was overwhelmingly spicy," Akram shared.

"We grew up eating food in Lahore, but now everything seems to revolve around excessive chillies and cream. I do not know where that trend has come from in Lahori cuisine.

"So, if I have to conclude this debate, I would say Lahore’s food is good, but Karachi offers far greater variety," he concluded jokingly, adding, "Now people can come after me for saying this."