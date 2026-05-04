'New chapter in life': Nimra Khan announces marriage with dreamy wedding pictures in Paris

A collage of pictures from Nimra Khan's wedding photoshoot. — Instagram@nimrakhan_official

Pakistani actor Nimra Khan has announced her second marriage, sharing a series of dreamy wedding pictures from Paris that appear straight out of a film.

Taking to Instagram, the actor posted glimpses from the intimate ceremony, featuring elegant backdrops and a soft, cinematic aesthetic.

For the occasion, she opted for a distinctive look, wearing a rose pink sleeveless dress paired with a British-style fascinator, adding a classic and sophisticated touch to her bridal makeover.

While the visuals quickly drew attention online, Nimra chose to keep details about her husband private, neither revealing his identity nor sharing his face.

Alongside the photos, she shared a heartfelt message marking the new chapter in her life:

“In the name of Allah, I’ve begun a new chapter of my life. Please keep me in your prayers, and thank you all for your constant support. By the grace of Allah, I’ve been blessed with a truly kind husband and a loving family. I’ve learned that even if Allah places you through trials, He always brings ease and goodness in the end. So never give up and never lose hope. May Allah grant every girl and every daughter a beautiful destiny. Ameen.”

Her message reflected a sense of gratitude and faith, as she spoke about overcoming challenges and finding happiness after difficult times. It also carried a broader note of hope and encouragement, particularly for women, as she wished for a positive and fulfilling future for others while embracing her own new beginning.

Nimra Khan was previously married to UK-based Pakistani Raja Azam in April 2020 during the Covid-19 lockdown. However, the pair parted ways after the actor's claims of alleged domestic violence.

The announcement of her second marriage has since sparked warm wishes from fans, who have been praising the actor’s new beginning while respecting her decision to keep certain aspects of her personal life private.