Sara Khan, Falak Shabir welcome their second baby

From (left to right) Falak Shabbir and Sara Khan and their newborn. — Instagram/@revolutionpixels @sarakhanofficial

Renowned showbiz couple Sara Khan and Falak Shabir have been blessed with another little angel as they welcomed their second daughter.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the couple shared a joint post announcing the delightful news, featuring a glimpse of the baby along with a lot of gratitude, showing the protective hands of the parents and elder sister.

“Our hearts grew a little bigger as we welcomed our secondborn,” they said while expressing their sentiments over the blessing, adding: “We took our sweet time recovering, soaking in every precious moment, and embracing this beautiful new chapter with our babies.”

The post, filled with love and affection for their “tiniest blessing,” also revealed that the beautiful baby has been named “Rania Falak.”

Sara and Falak tied the knot in 2020. The arrival of their second daughter marks another beautiful chapter in their journey together.

Fans and fellow artists extended heartfelt wishes to the couple, celebrating the joyous occasion and praying for the health and bright future of the little angel.