Actor Momina Iqbal files complaint against PML-N MPA over alleged harassment

Actor and model Momina Iqbal. —momina.iqbal@instagram





Actor seeks FIR against PML-N MPA Saqib Chadhar.

Alleges harassment, blackmail, and death threats.

CM Maryam Nawaz warns against political pressure.

Actor and model Momina Iqbal on Friday approached police seeking registration of a first information report against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Saqib Chadhar over allegations of harassment, blackmail and death threats.

In the application lodged with the Chung Police Station in Lahore, she alleged that the lawmaker had been calling her and her fiancé and issuing threats.

Iqbal claimed the politician resorted to scurrilous language after she turned down his marriage proposal when she found out the MPA was already married to two women.

She further alleged that after the refusal, Chadhar started blackmailing her. The application also referred to WhatsApp messages and video calls allegedly made by the accused.

According to the actor, similar threatening messages were also sent to her sister’s phone.

Reports said Iqbal, accompanied by her lawyers, visited the Chung Police Station and informed Station House Officer (SHO) Faheem Imdad about the matter.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said any attempt to use political influence, pressure, or threats to secure the release of "personal content" in the case involving Momina and Chadhar would face "firm and uncompromising action".

In a post on X on Friday evening, the chief minister said the issue was a "personal issue" and would be "addressed strictly on merit and in accordance with the law".

In an earlier social media post tagging the PML-N leadership, Iqbal alleged she had faced “online harassment, cyberbullying and death threats for a long time.”

She said she and her family had suffered mental stress and trauma because of the alleged actions of the MPA, whose name she did not mention publicly.

"A member of the provincial assembly belonging to the PML-N has been threatening me for an extended period. I repeatedly reported the matter to the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency and the Federal Investigation Agency, but no action was taken," Iqbal stated.

"Instead of ensuring justice, attempts were allegedly made to suppress my complaints. Even individuals associated with the office of the chief minister tried to discourage me and silence the issue rather than allowing a fair investigation," the actor claimed.