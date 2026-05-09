Pakistani miniature artist Maheen Elahi showcases 'Reimagined Realities' in London

A collage of artist Maheen Elahi's pictures with her artwork. — Reporter

LONDON: Pakistani miniature artist Maheen Elahi has said that her artwork is a deep reflection of South Asia’s oldest arts form that focuses on peace, tranquillity and bliss through solitude.

Maheen Elahi has unveiled her latest exhibition, Reimagined Realities, in London, presenting a collection of works that explore peace, solitude and transformation through the centuries-old tradition of South Asian miniature painting. The exhibition is being held at The Gallery at Green & Stone in Central London and marks Elahi’s first major showcase since graduating from the prestigious National College of Arts, one of South Asia’s leading art schools.

At just 24, Elahi is already drawing attention in artistic circles for her detailed gouache paintings on wasli paper, a traditional hand-prepared surface associated with classical miniature art. Her exhibition combines traditional techniques with contemporary themes, creating immersive landscapes that focus on tranquillity, reflection and the passage of time. Since the start of her exhibition, veteran arts experts and collectors have visited Maheen Elahi to see her work.

Artwork of Maheen Elahi exhibited in the Reimagined Realities exhibition in London. — Reporter

Elahi is also the granddaughter of renowned Pakistani painter Saeed Akhtar, one of Pakistan’s most celebrated visual artists.

In an interview with Geo News she said: “My work is a renewal of the miniature tradition rather than a repetition of it. Across the collection, recurring elements including trees, clouds, birds, blossoms and water appear repeatedly, creating visual narratives that evolve slowly and encourage viewers to spend time with the paintings. My work moves beyond conventional miniature storytelling and instead centres on themes of duration, change and contemplation. These paintings explore shifting light, rainfall, movement in branches and gradual transformations in nature.”

Hester Baldwin, Managing Director of Green & Stone gallery said: “It has been a genuine pleasure to introduce Maheen Elahi’s first London exhibition. The moment I encountered her work, I recognised an artist of unusual sensitivity and assurance. There is a remarkable stillness within these paintings; a confidence quiet enough not to demand attention, yet entirely capable of holding it.

“What distinguishes Maheen’s practice is her ability to inhabit the language of traditional South Asian miniature painting without ever becoming subordinate to it. The discipline, patience and technical accomplishment are all present, but so too is a distinctly contemporary sensibility. Her paintings feel contemplative in the truest sense: attentive to atmosphere, duration and the subtle emotional shifts found within nature itself.

“The response to the exhibition has been deeply encouraging and entirely deserved. It is rare to encounter work that feels at once so meticulous and so emotionally generous. We are immensely proud to be representing Maheen at this early stage in her international career and very excited to see where this next chapter will lead.”

Maheen has previously exhibited her work at group shows in several cities of Pakistan and in Mumbai, India. She plans to take her work to New York and Dubai this year.