'Party of three': Ushna Shah announces first pregnancy

Actor Ushna Shah poses with her husband Hamza Amin in picture. — Instagram/@iam3h

Pakistani actor Ushna Shah surprised fans by announcing a joyful news of her first pregnancy.

The actor, known for her bright performances, took to Instagram to reveal that she is stepping towards parenthood. A heartfelt post shared on Friday quickly drew warm wishes from celebrities and admirers.

Sharing pictures of her baby bump on social media, Ushna shared the wholesome news with followers that they are going to be "three".

Ushna also expressed gratitude and excitement, saying: “So much for abs this summer”.

The couple received congratulations across social media platforms, with fellow actors and fans expressing their love and blessings.



Ushna gained fame in the Pakistani drama industry through her brilliant performances and tied the knot with Hamza Amin in 2023.