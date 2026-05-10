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Pakistani celebs join in Mother's Day festivities

Celebrities describe mother as source of strength, resilience, and unconditional love
By
Web Desk
|

Published May 10, 2026

(From left to right), renowned actors Saboor Aly, Hania Aamir, Sana Javed, and Sunita Marshal. — Instagram
(From left to right), renowned actors Saboor Aly, Hania Aamir, Sana Javed, and Sunita Marshal. — Instagram

Pakistan's showbiz stars marked Mother’s Day with heartfelt tributes to women, sharing emotional messages, cherished memories, and photographs to honour their mothers, who have played defining roles in their lives.

Celebrities turned to social media to share stories with mothers and described them as a source of strength, resilience, and unconditional love.

In a heartwarming message, Hania Aamir wished Mother’s Day to all moms and sent “extra love to anyone missing their mother today”.

Pakistani celebs join in Mothers Day festivities

Saboor Aly reflected on motherhood across generations by sharing an AI-generated animation, depicting the kindness of a mother.

Pakistani celebs join in Mothers Day festivities

“Life is nothing without a mother,” said Sana Javed, while resharing a post of husband Shoaib Malik, and prayers of blessing for her mother-in-law.

Pakistani celebs join in Mothers Day festivities

Sonya Hussyn dumped a memory with her mother on Instagram, describing her love as “life”.

Pakistani celebs join in Mothers Day festivities

Alongside prayers for her mother to be granted “a higher place in Jannah", Noor Bukhari shared a black-and-white snap of her mother showing her love and affection.

Pakistani celebs join in Mothers Day festivities

Meanwhile, Sunita Marshal posted a light-hearted message celebrating mothers across the world, accompanied by photographs she reposted on her Instagram story with her children.

Pakistani celebs join in Mothers Day festivities

Mother’s Day is observed across the world on the second Sunday of May and continues to resonate strongly in Pakistan’s entertainment, where public figures often use the occasion to reflect on family values, gratitude and appreciation for mothers for shaping lives.

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