Meera says 'Psycho' can compete with Bollywood, Hollywood

Actor Meera appears in a poster for her upcoming film 'Psycho', scheduled for release on Eid ul Adha 2026, April 4, 2026. — Instagram/@meerajeeofficial

KARACHI: Producer and lead actor Meera has described her upcoming film Psycho, scheduled for release on Eid ul Adha, as a world-class production capable of competing with Bollywood and Hollywood films, The News reported on Saturday.

She expressed confidence that the film would earn more than Rs500 crore and set new records for popularity worldwide.

Meera also said that if a sequel, Psycho 2, is made, it will be shot in Karachi. Speaking about her role, she said she became so immersed in the character that she began to feel like the "biggest psycho" in the world.

She described the role as extremely challenging, saying it also affected her mentally.

Meera made the remarks during a press conference in Karachi held as part of the film's promotional campaign, and in a conversation with Geo TV. Senior actor Mustafa Qureshi was also present.

Geo Films is the media partner of the thriller, suspense, action and adventure film.

Meera further said that although Pakistan produces relatively few quality films, Psycho will elevate the country's film industry on an international level. She added that she always strives to deliver better performances and also provides opportunities for newcomers to learn.

She also revealed that the film is directed by Shan Shahid, calling it a unique experience to work under his direction.

Meera stated that she worked extremely hard for the role and even experienced mental stress and depression due to its intensity, adding that acting is not an easy profession and requires full dedication and passion.

She said, Psycho is not just a film but a symbol of Pakistan's pride, dignity, and identity. According to her, the film has the potential to compete with Indian and Hollywood productions in terms of quality, and it will make the Pakistani audience proud.

Senior actor Mustafa Qureshi also said during the event that if a film can be made on Phool Devi in India, then a film can also be made on Paki. He added that the extensive media coverage given to Paki's arrest for hours was inappropriate, while some important issues are not given similar attention.

He further stated that producers in Punjab are often funded on political grounds for film projects. The press conference also paid tribute to the senior actor for his contributions to the industry.