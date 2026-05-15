Sanam Saeed set to make debut at Cannes Film Festival 2026

Actor Sanam Saeed poses for the image at a cinematic view. — Instagram/@zunaisheikh

Pakistani actor Sanam Saeed is set to make a landmark appearance at the world’s most prestigious cinematic stage, the Cannes Film Festival 2026, not merely as a celebrity attendee but as a celebrated voice representing South Asian artistry on a global platform.

The 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival is taking place from May 12 to 23, 2026, at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès in Cannes, France.

Her presence will go beyond the red carpet and celebrity gatherings, as she has been named an inaugural honoree of Us Studios’ “South Asian Women Excellence in Cinema & Global Art” initiative, which aims to recognise the significant contributions of women in cinema and creative arts, according to media reports.

On her trip to Cannes, Sanam will pay tribute to legendary Shamim Ara, whose “life doesn’t follow the usual arc of rise, fall, and fade”, which “was something rare, rise, dominance, reinvention, legacy”.

“In a male-dominated industry, Begum Shamim Ara quietly broke the biggest boundaries, opening doors for women behind the camera,” Sanam said in a video clip posted on her official Instagram page ahead of her Cannes appearance, adding: “Her [Shamim Ara] influence wasn't loud, it was foundational.

The honour marks a major milestone for both Sanam Saeed and Pakistan’s showbiz industry.

Reacting to announcement, Mahira Khan expressed delight and support for Sanam, saying: “So proud and so happy we at @mashion could be of service! Go kill it.”

Similarly, Maya Ali hails Sanam’s choice of paying tribute to Shamim Ara, while Kinza Hashmi said: “Proud of you, Sanam Saeed, go own it, girl.”

Several actors, including Zara Noor Abbas, Ghana Ali, Nadia Hussain, Hareem Farooq, and others, congratulated Sanam over her upcoming appearance at Cannes.