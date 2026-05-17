Sanam Saeed marks Cannes debut in traditional attire

Pakistani actor Sanam Saeed marks her appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2026 as a representative of Asian artists. — Instagram/@TheJuggernaut, @sanammody

Pakistani actor Sanam Saeed marked her debut at the world’s prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2026, drawing attention with her elegant appearance in traditional attire that celebrated cultural roots.

Sanam arrived at the event, donning a refined ensemble that beautifully showcased a classic South Asian outfit. Her unique presence was noted as distinctive among a sea of international fashion, with onlookers admiring the graceful simplicity and great cultural pride reflected in her outfit.

The Cannes Film Festival — known for its global celebration with cinematic guests — is celebrating its 79th edition this year, offering Sanam a distinguished platform to present Asian artists.

Taking to Instagram, Sanam described her Cannes appearance as an honorary moment, as she left the previous three calls for these precious moments. The actor said she could not be more proud if she were a brand ambassador and part of a film team.

But this time, she said: “I didn't go as part of a film team, I went just as a South Asian woman representing Pakistan and our heritage and craft.”

“I told you I'd walk for the women of Pakistan, for the ones who came before us, for the ones who are yet to come, and for the ones who are never seen behind the scenes.”

Talking to Instagram, the actor praised a Pakistani designer who made her appearance traditional by adding a modern touch to conventional craft.

Mohib Mirza applauded his wife’s appearance in a global cinematic gathering, saying: “Such genuine purpose fills my heart in ways I cannot fully put into words. I am so incredibly proud of you.”

Sanam dedicated her appearance to the late veteran actress Shamim Ara as a heartfelt tribute, honouring her efforts to open doors for women in the industry.