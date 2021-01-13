Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Jan 13 2021
Humayun Saeed is bringing ‘biggest project ever’ in collaboration with Turkish actors

Confirming a joint venture with Turkish actors, Pakistani superstar Humayun Saeed has said that he and Adnan Siddiqui were absolutely thrilled to be bringing the ‘biggest project ever’ in collaboration with Turkish brothers.

Sharing photos with their Turkish guest from their recent visit, Humayun Saeed wrote, “It was an absolute pleasure to host our Turkish guests; Mr Kemal Tekdin Executive Producer of blockbuster series Diriliş: Ertuğrul along with our beloved Cel Al, most popularly known as Abdul Rehman Alp and Dr Kashif Ansari of Ansari Films for bringing us all together.”

He went on to say, “Me and my friend Adnan Siddiqui are absolutely thrilled to be bringing to you the biggest project ever in collaboration with Kashif bhai and our Turkish brothers."

“Would like to especially thank Prime Minister Imran Khan, President Arif Alvi as well as our esteemed ministers Mr Shibli Faraz and Mr Shehryar Afridi who have all pledged their full support in bringing this historic project to life which will be shot in and feature actors from both countries. Here's to the beginning of a new chapter in Pak-Turkey friendship,” the actor further said.

