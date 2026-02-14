Birthday or wedding? Hania Aamir's party steals the spotlight

A collage of screengrabs taken from Hania Aamir's video on Instagram. — Instagram@haniaheheofficial

When it comes to keeping fans guessing, Pakistani actor Hania Aamir clearly knows the game.

The starlet celebrated her birthday in a style no one saw coming, with a full-blown wedding-themed party that looked straight out of a mayon or mehndi function. From vibrant yellow decor and dance performances to bridal-inspired attire and a complete traditional-style makeover, the event had all the festive elements of a pre-wedding celebration.

But the big question on everyone’s mind was, where did the idea come from?

The theme appears to be a playful jest on the long-held rumours surrounding Hania and singer Asim Azhar. The once-rumoured couple had gone their separate ways years ago following their much-publicised "break-up". However, a few months ago, the two seemingly buried the hatchet and normalised friendly ties after a long hiatus.

Fans began speculating about a possible rekindling when eagle-eyed followers spotted Hania and Asim in each other’s social media posts at various gatherings. The chatter grew louder after Asim parted ways with his fiancée, Meerub Ali.

Since then, social media has been abuzz with theories: are they "together again" or simply good friends as they maintain? Adding fuel to the fire, there have also been whispers about the two "getting married soon".

Rather than shutting down the gossip, Hania, known for her bubbly and mischievous personality, leaned right into it.

On recent Instagram post, she playfully engaged fans in the comments section, joking about the "rumoured wedding" and even asking whether it was actually happening. In one exchange, she floated the idea of hosting a wedding-themed birthday party this year.

Fast forward to Friday, a day after her birthday, when a video began circulating online showing Hania dressed as a bride in a bright yellow outfit, dancing joyfully at what appeared to be a wedding set-up. What truly caught attention, however, was Asim dancing alongside her.

Naturally, the internet did what it does best, debate. Was it a prank? A professional shoot? Or was something genuinely brewing between the two?

Putting speculation to rest, at least partially, Hania shared a detailed video on Saturday featuring snippets from the party and behind-the-scenes preparations. The clip showed her and her close friends putting together the "wedding-themed" birthday bash, confirming that the elaborate set-up was indeed for her celebration.

And yes, Asim did feature in some of the glimpses.

Whether it was clever trolling, harmless fun, or simply a creative birthday concept, one thing is certain: the Mere Humsafar actor has once again managed to turn a personal celebration into the internet’s favourite talking point.