 
Geo News

Geo TV unveils power-packed trailer of mega serial 'Humrahi'

Drama features popular actors Danish Taimoor, Hiba Bukhari in lead roles

By
Web Desk
|

February 10, 2026

Banner image of Geo TV drama serial Humrahi shows actors Danish Taimoor and Hiba Bukhari. — Instagram
Banner image of Geo TV drama serial Humrahi shows actors Danish Taimoor and Hiba Bukhari. — Instagram

KARACHI: Geo TV, in collaboration with renowned director Babar Javed, is all set to present its upcoming mega drama serial Humrahi, a grand romantic saga poised to become one of the most memorable love stories of the year.

The much-awaited action-packed, thrilling and suspense-filled trailer has been officially released, instantly sparking excitement and curiosity among viewers.

The drama features popular actor Danish Taimoor in the lead role, alongside the immensely admired actor Hiba Bukhari.

Their on-screen romantic chemistry is receiving widespread praise from fans and drama enthusiasts alike. The serial also stars Azfar Rehman, Hajra Yamin and Shees Sajjad Gul in pivotal roles, adding depth and strength to the narrative.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Babar Javed and penned by talented writer Zanjabeel Asim, Humrahi promises an emotionally rich story filled with love, intensity and heartfelt emotions.

The first glimpse of the drama has taken social media by storm, garnering massive attention and rapidly increasing viewership across various platforms.

It is worth noting that Humrahi is being anticipated as one of the biggest and most memorable romantic offerings of 2026, with fans eagerly awaiting its on-air premiere on Geo TV.

'Dhurandhar' makers drop teaser and title for second sequel video
'Dhurandhar' makers drop teaser and title for second sequel
Actors Khaqan Shahnawaz, Sabeena Syed tie the knot in intimate ceremony
Actors Khaqan Shahnawaz, Sabeena Syed tie the knot in intimate ceremony
Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt supports Arijit Singh's retirement decision
Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt supports Arijit Singh's retirement decision
'Late Ho Gaye': Shahzeb Khanzada, Shehzad Roy share light-hearted exchange
'Late Ho Gaye': Shahzeb Khanzada, Shehzad Roy share light-hearted exchange
Decide Ali Zafar's defamation suit against Meesha within 30 days, LHC orders trial court
Decide Ali Zafar's defamation suit against Meesha within 30 days, LHC orders trial court
Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain reveal their second child's name
Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain reveal their second child's name
Singer Ali Haider returns to spotlight with new song
Singer Ali Haider returns to spotlight with new song
Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain welcome second baby
Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain welcome second baby