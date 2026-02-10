Geo TV unveils power-packed trailer of mega serial 'Humrahi'

Banner image of Geo TV drama serial Humrahi shows actors Danish Taimoor and Hiba Bukhari. — Instagram

KARACHI: Geo TV, in collaboration with renowned director Babar Javed, is all set to present its upcoming mega drama serial Humrahi, a grand romantic saga poised to become one of the most memorable love stories of the year.

The much-awaited action-packed, thrilling and suspense-filled trailer has been officially released, instantly sparking excitement and curiosity among viewers.

The drama features popular actor Danish Taimoor in the lead role, alongside the immensely admired actor Hiba Bukhari.

Their on-screen romantic chemistry is receiving widespread praise from fans and drama enthusiasts alike. The serial also stars Azfar Rehman, Hajra Yamin and Shees Sajjad Gul in pivotal roles, adding depth and strength to the narrative.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Babar Javed and penned by talented writer Zanjabeel Asim, Humrahi promises an emotionally rich story filled with love, intensity and heartfelt emotions.

The first glimpse of the drama has taken social media by storm, garnering massive attention and rapidly increasing viewership across various platforms.

It is worth noting that Humrahi is being anticipated as one of the biggest and most memorable romantic offerings of 2026, with fans eagerly awaiting its on-air premiere on Geo TV.