Salman Khan's father Salim Khan's latest health update shared by doctors

Salim Khan was rushed to hospital on February 17 after health deteriorated

Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan’s latest health update has just arrived following his sudden hospitalization.

On February 17, the 90-year-old Bollywood legend was rushed to the hospital after his health suddenly started to deteriorate.

The medical team examined his condition and carried out multiple tests to figure out the reason behind the condition.

The doctors, who were closely monitoring Salim, confirmed that the veteran suffered a minor brain haemorrhage.

As per the latest update shared by Dr Jaleel Parkar from Lilavati Hospital, Khan’s condition is now stable. He also disclosed that they performed a surgery and the Indian screenwriter is currently kept on ventilator.

“He is stable but under close observation with regard to his clinical status,” said Dr. Jaleel.

Salim Khan’s Hospitalization Creates Chaos on the Internet:

The reports about the actor being on ventilator created a storm on the internet, with fans believing that the condition is very "critical".

However, Dr Parkar clarified in a statement, "Ventilator was just a precaution so that his condition doesn't worsen. It was not that he was critical”, reported DNA India.

While talking to the press, the doctor revealed, “Yesterday morning, he was admitted to Lilavati Hospital. He was brought in by his family physician, Mr Sandeep Chopra. After seeing his condition and medication, we realised that he needed ICU hospitalisation.”

It is pertinent to mention that the Khan family has not directly shared any information on Salim Khan’s health.