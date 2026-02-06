Showbiz stars revel as Lahore welcomes back Basant

From left to right, actor Saba Qamar, Ayeza Khan, Imran Ashraf, and Hania Aamir. — Instagram

The skies over Lahore lit up with vibrant kites as the centuries-old spring festival of Basant made a return on Friday, attracting jubilant crowds and enthusiastic participation from celebrities.

The three-day festival is being celebrated across Lahore after the Punjab government lifted a more than two-decade ban and permitted a tightly regulated celebration in Lahore.

The return of Basant had showbiz stars celebrating, with celebrities sharing every moment — from preparations to kite flying — on social media.

On her Instagram story, Muama actress Saba Qamar shared that she has managed to find only two days in her busy schedule to fly kites.

Ayeza Khan posted images clad in the traditional, vibrant outfit.

Imran Ashraf was spotted flying a kite on a rooftop adorned with bright yellow, green, and red colours, traditionally associated with Basant.

Qarz-e-Jaan star Usama Khan also shared a video, showing his kite soaring through the skies.

Veteran Noor Bukhari expressed gratitude towards the authorities for bringing Basant back to Lahore.

Meanwhile, Hania Aamir emphasised the importance of preserving indigenous traditions while ensuring public safety.

Local administrations enforced safety measures, including bans on metallic and chemical kite strings, designated flying zones and increased presence of law enforcement personnel during the celebrations.