Pakistani digital artwork reaches final at Dubai phygital expo

Artistic dress blends fashion and poetry, a phygital masterpiece.

DUBAI: Pakistan’s digital artwork, including blending art, prints, and design, has reached the final stage of the International Phygital Expo held in Dubai.

The event was organised by world-renowned and currently one of the richest technology firms, NVIDIA.

The phygital expo, which highlights the fusion of physical and digital art, took place at Dubai’s Museum of the Future, a creative landmark inscribed with the poetry of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai.

The Pakistani entry, Lamhey: The MOTF Edition, was created by Tabish Zaidi, a Dubai-based Pakistani entrepreneur and Tech-art creator.

The hand-crafted silver gown, reflecting the digital twin design, was produced in just seven days with the help of a team of skilled Pakistani artisans.

Speaking with Geo News, Tabish Zaidi said: "This is a proud moment for Pakistan. Our creativity and craftsmanship are now visible on a global stage. The fusion of technology and traditional artistry has made this possible."

The expo provides a platform for innovators and artists worldwide to showcase how physical art and digital designcan combine to create cutting-edge phygital experiences.