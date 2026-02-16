 
Geo News

Pakistani digital artwork reaches final at Dubai phygital expo

"Our creativity and craftsmanship are now visible on a global stage," says Pakistani artist

By
Sibt-e-Arif
|

February 16, 2026

Artistic dress blends fashion and poetry, a phygital masterpiece.— Reporter
Artistic dress blends fashion and poetry, a phygital masterpiece.— Reporter

DUBAI: Pakistan’s digital artwork, including blending art, prints, and design, has reached the final stage of the International Phygital Expo held in Dubai.

The event was organised by world-renowned and currently one of the richest technology firms, NVIDIA.

The phygital expo, which highlights the fusion of physical and digital art, took place at Dubai’s Museum of the Future, a creative landmark inscribed with the poetry of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai.

The Pakistani entry, Lamhey: The MOTF Edition, was created by Tabish Zaidi, a Dubai-based Pakistani entrepreneur and Tech-art creator.

The hand-crafted silver gown, reflecting the digital twin design, was produced in just seven days with the help of a team of skilled Pakistani artisans.

Speaking with Geo News, Tabish Zaidi said: "This is a proud moment for Pakistan. Our creativity and craftsmanship are now visible on a global stage. The fusion of technology and traditional artistry has made this possible."

The expo provides a platform for innovators and artists worldwide to showcase how physical art and digital designcan combine to create cutting-edge phygital experiences.

Showbiz stars revel as Lahore welcomes back Basant
Showbiz stars revel as Lahore welcomes back Basant
'Mismatched' nears the end as Netflix drops teaser for final season video
'Mismatched' nears the end as Netflix drops teaser for final season
'Dhurandhar' makers drop teaser and title for second sequel video
'Dhurandhar' makers drop teaser and title for second sequel
Actors Khaqan Shahnawaz, Sabeena Syed tie the knot in intimate ceremony
Actors Khaqan Shahnawaz, Sabeena Syed tie the knot in intimate ceremony
Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt supports Arijit Singh's retirement decision
Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt supports Arijit Singh's retirement decision
'Late Ho Gaye': Shahzeb Khanzada, Shehzad Roy share light-hearted exchange
'Late Ho Gaye': Shahzeb Khanzada, Shehzad Roy share light-hearted exchange
Decide Ali Zafar's defamation suit against Meesha within 30 days, LHC orders trial court
Decide Ali Zafar's defamation suit against Meesha within 30 days, LHC orders trial court
Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain reveal their second child's name
Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain reveal their second child's name