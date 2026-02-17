Ex-wife accuses Imad Wasim of 'forced abortion' after cricketer's second marriage

This collage shows Imad Wasim's ex-wife Sannia Ashfaq (left) standing with her daughter, and cricketer poses with second wife in another picture. — Instagram/@Sannia_Ashfaq

Shortly after cricketer Imad Wasim confirmed his second marriage, his ex-wife levelled a series of allegations, accusing the left-handed all-rounder of forcing her to terminate the pregnancy.

After photos of his second marriage appeared online, Sannia Ashfaq took to Instagram, saying that their marriage broke up in heartbreaking circumstances, accusing the cricketer of murdering the unborn child, saying: “He got my child aborted in Lahore. He’s a murderer, and I have video proof.”

In a social media story, alongside the cricketer’s second wedding picture on Instagram, she said: “Now everyone has seen the proof this home breaker never once thought about my kids.”

Her allegations came after the cricketer confirmed his second marriage, which he described as the decision "taken thoughtfully and with clear intention, to build a life rooted in peace, stability, and mutual respect."

“With the grace of Allah and the guidance of my parents, I have now married Nyla. This step was taken thoughtfully and with clear intention to build a life rooted in peace, stability, and mutual respect. Nyla has brought calm, dignity, and strength into my life, and I stand by this decision with complete conviction,” the cricketer wrote.





Earlier in December 2025, Wasim had announced divorce from Sannia Ashfaq, saying, “After much thought, and due to repeated conflicts that could not be resolved over the past few years, I have filed for divorce,” Imad wrote. “I sincerely request everyone to respect our privacy and avoid using or sharing any old couple photos,” he wrote.