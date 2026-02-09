 
Talha Anjum confirms engagement after social media buzz over viral videos

Rapper's fiancee Zoiea Karim is London-based content creator

February 09, 2026

Rapper Talha Anjum (right) and his fiancee Zoiea Karim pose for a picture after their ring ceremony. — Instagram/@Talhaanjum
Pakistani rapper Talha Anjum has announced his engagement to London-based content creator Zoiea Karim.

Speculation began a day earlier when a video surfaced online showing Anjum alongside his rumoured fiancee during what appeared to be an engagement ceremony.

Taking to Instagram today, Anjum confirmed rumours, alongside a carousel of snaps, and a heartwarming caption dedicated to fiancee, writing: “here’s to a beautiful new chapter with you.”

Fans and social media users congratulated the couple, while Anjum expressed gratitude to family and friends for their support.

Last July, Anjum posted a snap from London that was liked by Karim.

