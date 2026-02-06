17th KLF opens in Karachi with focus on ‘Literature in a Fragile World'

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah delivers the inaugural address at the 17th Karachi Literature Festival (KLF) held at a local hotel.— APP

The 17th ultimate gathering of literature lovers, Karachi Literature Festival (KLF) 2026, kicked off on Friday in the metropolis under the theme of "Literature in a Fragile World".

Organised by Oxford University Press Pakistan (OUPP), the 17th edition of KLF was kicked off on a sombre note with a moment of silence for Gul Plaza victims and their families, and today’s tragic incident of innocent lives lost again in the Islamabad bomb blast.

The inaugural event marks the start of a three-day celebration, bringing together writers, thinkers, and readers to explore literature and culture.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, the chief guest of the event, highlights the importance of literature and culture in building an enlightened society.

“In times of global uncertainty, literature provides stability and humanity,” said CM Murad while addressing the gathering, adding, “Literature in a Fragile World, as this year’s KLF theme, is both timely and deeply relevant.”

"Literature serves as a stabilising & humanising force in such times,” he said.

In his welcome address, organiser Arshad Saeed Husain said: “Literature is not an indulgence, it is a civic imperative. This festival embodies responsible innovation and shared prosperity. Dialogue has long been the craft of this city; we convene to question and understand. Only the sustainable form of power has the power to persuade through evidence, empathy and perseverance.”

“We are celebrating knowledge, culture and civilisation” was endorsed by Alexis Chahtahtinsky, Consul General of France. Lance Domm, British Deputy High Commissioner, highlighted their contribution to the festival by bringing British authors to participate.

In a keynote address by Senator Sherry Rehman on the ‘New World Disorder’ stressed that, “Climate conferences are expensive & excluding. If you are not on the table, you are in the menu. The Karachi Literature Festival has become the soul of Karachi. At this time, the world is in great need of knowledge and literature.”