Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jan 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle won't return to UK, claims expert

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 14, 2021

Meghan Markle, who moved to US last year, will not return to UK as she 'hated' being in Royal Family, according to new report.

The Royal biographer Angela Levin has claimed that Prince Harry's sweetheart did not like the UK because it was "too small for her".

"I don't think Meghan will come back. She obviously hated it within the Royal Family and was preparing the leave even before getting married" to Prince Harry in 2018, Ms Levin - according to Express - told Palace Confidential on MailPlus.

Ms Levin went on to say: "She likes to talk on a global platform and I think we're very unlikley until we see her again."

She added: "What will be interesting is how long Harry will be allowed to be away."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly enjoying life in the US and they would not return to UK as working royals.

More From Entertainment:

Hollywood reacts after Trump gets impeached for the second time

Hollywood reacts after Trump gets impeached for the second time
Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox team up to create awareness about pandemic

Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox team up to create awareness about pandemic

Tom Hanks to host Biden inauguration TV show

Tom Hanks to host Biden inauguration TV show
Demi Lovato to perform in Joe Biden, Kamala Harris' inauguration

Demi Lovato to perform in Joe Biden, Kamala Harris' inauguration
The Crown: Queen Elizabeth's sister puts monarchy at risk

The Crown: Queen Elizabeth's sister puts monarchy at risk
Zendaya reveals that she was once called 'mean' for strange reason

Zendaya reveals that she was once called 'mean' for strange reason
Zendaya sheds light on her workout motivation secrets

Zendaya sheds light on her workout motivation secrets
Prince Harry ‘has no roots or confidants’ in the US: report

Prince Harry ‘has no roots or confidants’ in the US: report
Hollywood movie box office slumped to near 40-year low in 2020

Hollywood movie box office slumped to near 40-year low in 2020
Victoria Beckham touches on Elton John’s impact on her ‘Spice Girls’ career

Victoria Beckham touches on Elton John’s impact on her ‘Spice Girls’ career
'We don't owe you a home:' UK taxpayers warn Queen Elizabeth's children

'We don't owe you a home:' UK taxpayers warn Queen Elizabeth's children
Kurulus:Osman: Targun Hatun confesses everything

Kurulus:Osman: Targun Hatun confesses everything

Latest

view all