Jimmy Carr roasts Brooklyn as Beckham family tensions grow

Jimmy Carr called Brooklyn Beckham an "entitled nepo baby" while mocking his career choices

By
Hina Ali
January 26, 2026

Jimmy Carr has stepped into the Beckham family drama with his sharp humour during his latest live comedy show, leaving audiences stunned and laughing.

The comedian was asked by fans to share his thoughts on the ongoing rift between Brooklyn Beckham and his famous parents David and Victoria.

The tension was about Brooklyn’s recent statement where he said that he no longer wants to fix his relationship with them.

On stage, Jimmy threw his jokes right at the 26-year-old, calling him an entitled nepo baby and mocking his many career attempts.

He joked, “He claimed that he's not just a nepo baby, he's a chef. Eh…” before adding, “I think he's so entitled, he's mixed up being a chef with making his own dinner.”

Jimmy also joked about the wedding drama that followed the family for years.

Referring to claims about Victoria dancing with her son, he said, “I find it hard to believe. Victoria Beckham didn't even dance when she was in the f***ing Spice Girls!”

Over the years, Brooklyn has tried everything that includes football, photography, modelling, cooking and his hot sauce brand.

Many people have pointed out that he got his family name and wealth behind him during all these ventures.

The chef said that it’s normal to figure life out in your twenties but critics argue he benefited from his famous parents every step of the way.

Moreover, Jimmy’s jokes were sharp but ended with a light-hearted note, wishing the Beckham family well despite the drama.

Fans laughed, but many also wondered how the family will move forward after Brooklyn’s public statements.

