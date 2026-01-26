Travis Scott stuns with ‘The Odyssey’ appearance no one saw coming

Christopher Nolan’s upcoming directorial, The Odyssey, boasts plenty of star cast. It would now appear that Travis Scott is one of those famous names.

The rapper was featured in a new clip from the film, which aired on Fox during the broadcast of the NFL AFC Championship fixture between the New England Patriots and the Denver Broncos, January 25.

Additionally accompanying Scott in the newly released snippet were Tom Holland as Telemachus and Jon Bernthal as Menelaus.

The scene quickly went viral online, with several social media users expressing genuine astonishment about the 10-time Grammy nominated singer-songwriter’s casting, while others feigned shock at his appearance with a touch of humour.

Despite the surprise announcement, it is crucial to note that The Odyssey would not be the first collaboration between Scott and Nolan.

The FE!N rapper had previously performed The Plan, a number composed for the soundtrack of Tenet, directed by the British filmmaker six years ago.

While contributing to a GQ profile for Travis Scott in 2020, Christopher Nolan had shared, “His insights into the musical and narrative mechanism [composer] Ludwig Göransson and I were building were immediate, insightful, and profound.”

Meanwhile, The Odyssey will be released on July 17. The film stars Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, among many others.