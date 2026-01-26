Natalie Portman raises voice for female directors amid 2026 Oscars

Natalie Portman talks about Women in Oscars

Natalie Portman is speaking out about what she sees as a major lack of recognition for women filmmakers at the 2026 Oscars, saying many standout films directed by women were overlooked.

While attending the Sundance Film Festival in Utah on Saturday, Jan. 24, to promote her new movie The Gallerist, the 44-year-old actress shared her frustration in an interview with Variety.

“So many of the best films I saw this year were made by women,” Portman said. “You just see the barriers at every level because so many were not recognised at awards time.”

She pointed to several films she believes deserved more attention.

“Between Sorry Baby and Left-Handed Girl and Hedda and The Testament of Ann Lee… Extraordinary films this year that I think a lot of people are enjoying and loving, but are not getting the accolades that they deserve,” she added.

This year, Chloé Zhao is the only woman nominated for Best Director for Hamnet.

The remaining nominees in the category are Josh Safdie for Marty Supreme, Paul Thomas Anderson for One Battle After Another, Joachim Trier for Sentimental Value and Ryan Coogler for Sinners.

Out of the 10 films nominated for Best Picture, Hamnet is also the only one directed by a woman.

Portman said the issue goes far beyond awards season, explaining that women face obstacles at nearly every stage of filmmaking.

“Even when you pass the barriers of getting your financing, which is harder, getting into festivals, which is harder. Every step of the road is harder, and then you’re out and it’s great, and then it also doesn’t get the attention,” she said.

Reflecting on the bigger picture, she added, “We have a lot of work to do still.”

Despite the challenges, Portman emphasised the joy of working with other women in the industry.

Laughing, she said it remains “a very special process to be in community with women on set,” even as progress continues slowly.

In The Gallerist, Portman teamed up with director Cathy Yan.

The dark comedy thriller follows a struggling gallery owner who comes up with a shocking plan to sell a dead man as art at Art Basel in Miami. The film also stars Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Sterling K. Brown and Da’Vine Joy Randolph.

Portman is also celebrating another Oscar-related success this year.

Her animated film Arco earned a 2026 nomination for Best Animated Feature after premiering at the Cannes Film Festival.

In the movie, she voices the mother of Iris, a child who forms an unexpected bond with Arco after a time-travel mishap.

As awards season continues, Portman’s comments add to the growing conversation around gender equity in Hollywood and the need for female directors to receive the same recognition as their male counterparts.