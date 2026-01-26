Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet spotted on PDA-filled date night

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet in Mexico

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were recently spotted enjoying what appeared to be a romantic and relaxed date night during a getaway to Mexico, further fueling interest in the couple’s three-year relationship.

The beauty mogul and the Oscar-nominated actor were photographed dining together at Flora Farms in Cabo San Lucas last Thursday.

The outing was intimate and low-key, with the pair seated at a table for more than an hour. Jenner was seen checking her phone at times, while Chalamet appeared focused on his camera roll.

According to an insider, the Marty Supreme star spent part of the evening taking photos of Jenner, with the two smiling and laughing throughout dinner.

While there was no open PDA during the meal, the source described Chalamet as looking “smitten” as Jenner enjoyed her food.

For the evening, Jenner wore a black top, keeping things simple, while Chalamet opted for a gray shirt and a backward cap.

Their Mexico date came shortly after they were seen publicly together boarding a private jet, where they were photographed holding hands as they made their way onboard.

The couple has been more visible together this month, particularly during awards season.

Earlier in January, they attended several major events together, including the 2026 Critics Choice Awards. Chalamet won Best Actor at the ceremony and used his acceptance speech to publicly acknowledge Jenner for the first time.

“Lastly, I would like to say thank you to my partner of three years,” he said. “Thank you for our foundation.”

Jenner also accompanied Chalamet to the 2026 Golden Globes, where he received a Best Actor nomination.

During his speech, he again expressed his gratitude, saying, “To my parents and my partner, I love you. Thank you so much.”

The pair was also spotted days earlier in Los Angeles enjoying a casual sushi dinner with Kendall Jenner at Sushi Enya on Jan. 20.

The trio kept a low profile, dressed comfortably and avoiding attention.

Despite their efforts to stay private, Chalamet once again referenced Jenner during his Best Actor win for Marty Supreme at the Critics Choice Awards on Jan. 4, telling the audience, “Thank you for our foundation. I love you. I couldn't do this without you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart, thank you so much. Appreciate it.”

Jenner was seen mouthing back, “I love you.”

Jenner appeared visibly emotional and happy following his Golden Globes win, later hugging Chalamet’s co-star Odessa A’zion and saying, “I’m so happy.”

Support for the relationship also seems strong within Jenner’s family.

Caitlyn Jenner recently shared her thoughts on the romance, saying, “I just want my daughter to be happy. And she is, and I like that.” She added, “And he’s very good to Kylie. Even more important.”

Jenner, who shares children Stormi, 7, and Aire, 3, with ex Travis Scott, and Chalamet, who has largely kept his personal life private, continue to balance fame with discretion.

Still, moments like their Mexico date night suggest the couple is comfortable letting glimpses of their relationship be seen.