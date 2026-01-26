Khloe Kardashian's ex Lamar Odom spotted in Las Vegas days after his arrest

Khloe Kardashian ex Lamar Odom spotted in Las Vegas days after his arrest

Lamar Odom was back in the spotlight in Las Vegas just one week after his recent DUI arrest sparked fresh concern for the former NBA star.

Khloe Kardashian’s ex husband was seen Saturday night at C3 Lounge near the famous Strip, where he appeared calm and social while promoting his new drink brand.

The 46 year old seemed relaxed as he greeted guests and posed for photos.

The outing came only days after Odom was arrested on January 17 following a late night traffic stop.

However, police suspected him of driving under the influence after he was allegedly caught speeding at more than 100mph.

Authorities later claimed that his vehicle smelled strongly of Marijuana and that his eyes were bloodshot.

Odom denied being drunk or on drugs at the time of the arrest.

Speaking to TMZ, he said he didnt take any alcohol nor narcotics.

Moreover, reports later claimed that he admitted to smoking Marijuana earlier that day and struggled during sobriety tests.

The former Los Angeles Lakers star was charged with DUI, speeding and an improper lane change.

After the arrest, Odom said, “[I] remain committed to my continued growth. I've worked hard to rebuild my life, and taking responsibility is an essential part of that process.”

Odom has faced addiction struggles in the past and nearly died from an overdose in 2015.

In recent years, he also talked about sobriety and helping others recover.