Katie Price's surprise Dubai wedding leaves family 'Dumbstruck'

Katie Price has turned her Dubai trip into a fairytale moment by surprisingly tying the knot with Lee Andrews, just days after the coupe announced their engagement.

The former glamour model, 47, has become a bride for the fourth time, and is said to have left her family 'completely horrified' by her unexpected decision, coming just weeks after splitting from ex boyfriend JJ Slater, whom she had previously insisted he was not a 'husband material.'

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday night, Katie posted a loved-up selfie to her new hubby, both wearing coordinating leather jackets, and captioned: 'Happiest Mr and Mrs.'

Meanwhile, Katie's ex JJ,32, seemed unfazed by the wedding news, posing for a shirtless mirror selfie onboard a boat in Florida, flashing a huge smile and peace sign.

Katie connected with Lee, originally from Manchester, on social media, before she flew out to Dubai - with her family said to be 'blindsided' by the whirlwind romance.

She told The Sun: 'How I met Lee was esoteric, we connected [by] both checking each others’ socials and quickly realised "wow this is for me"…in the old fashioned way, first by words which captured us both.

'That evolved deeper as we connected further within days getting matching tattoos, and then both deciding to buy rings for the other.

'All this without even meeting, we let fate but you could say destiny decide. I’m just so happy with my person that is just as happy as I am. What we have, they haven’t even invented the words.'

Katie Price's Instagram official account

However, an insider close to the family has claimed they are 'completely horrified' by the news.

The source added Katie's mother Amy and her five children - Harvey, 23, Junior, 20, Princess, 18, Jett, 12, and Bunny, 10 - were all left completely in the dark about her wedding.

Katie Price's Instagram official account

They told the publication: 'Kate’s family are dumbstruck. To see she had got engaged after flying to Dubai – literally just after she had arrived was crazy.

Katie Price's Instagram official account

'The fact she has now married him the following day is even more shocking. No one knows who Lee is, they know nothing about him.'

Katie has previously been engaged eight times and has three ex husbands - Peter Andre, 52, Alex Reid, 50, and Kieran Hayler, 38.