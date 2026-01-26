How celebrity icon behind Hollywood's most famous looks died aged 55

How celebrity icon behind Hollywood's most famous looks has died aged 55

Kim Vo, the hairstylist loved by Hollywood’s biggest stars, has died at the age of 55 after a long fight with colorectal cancer.

Known for his magic with hair color, Vo worked with famous faces like Gwyneth Paltrow, Britney Spears, Pamela Anderson, Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson and Uma Thurman.

Over many years, he became one of the most trusted names in the beauty world who was admired not just for his talent but for his warmth and kindness.

Vo was also familiar to TV viewers after appearing as a judge on Bravo’s hairstyling show Shear Genius, which aired for three seasons.

However, he later appeared on other beauty focused shows and continued running his successful salon in West Hollywood.

His husband, Adeel Khan, confirmed the news in an emotional Instagram post. “My beloved husband, best friend, partner in life & business, Kim Vō, has taken his final breath,” Khan wrote, sharing that Vo was diagnosed in 2018 and lived far longer than doctors first expected.

Khan said Vo’s final wish was for people to support others in the beauty industry facing cancer, encouraging donations to the Kim Vo Foundation.

After the heartbreak news, celebrities and friends shared heartfelt tributes, remembering Vo as a gifted artist who made people feel seen, confident and cared for.