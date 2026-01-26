JoJo Siwa hints at baby with boyfriend Chris Hughes

JoJo Siwa on having baby with Chris Hughes

JoJo Siwa is opening up about her future with boyfriend Chris Hughes, and she’s not hiding that babies are already on her mind.

The 22-year-old entertainer shared that conversations about children have come up naturally in her relationship with Hughes, 33, and she says her feelings are very real.

While speaking to E! News, Siwa recalled advice she once received from Meghan Trainor that suddenly made sense once she started dating Hughes.

“Meghan Trainor once told me, ‘You will know you love somebody when you love them so much you want to duplicate them and you want to pop a baby out that is made from them,’” Siwa said.

That moment, she explained, clicked almost immediately.

“One of the first things that I said to her after I started dating Chris, I was like, ‘I get what you’re saying now,’” she continued. “I love [Chris] so much. I need there to be a mini [Chris].”

Those feelings only grew stronger after Hughes sent her a baby photo of himself sitting inside a trash can.

Siwa said the picture caught her off guard in the sweetest way, admitting it triggered a clear “uh oh” moment for her.

Earlier this month, Siwa gave fans a glimpse into those thoughts by sharing AI-generated images of what she imagined her future family with Hughes could look like.

The TikTok video, set to Taylor Swift’s Wi$h Li$t, showed the couple with a son and a daughter and leaned into lyrics about wanting kids together.

Siwa later joked that Hughes didn’t immediately bring it up, leading to a funny misunderstanding when she asked why he hadn’t commented on it.

As it turned out, he thought they had already discussed it, only to realise he’d had that conversation with his best friend instead.

Siwa has long been open about wanting to become a mom.

In 2024, she told Access Hollywood that she dreamed of having three children, including a daughter named Freddie and twin boys named Eddy and Teddy, and even shared that she had already lined up a donor.

Her relationship with Hughes began last year after the two connected on Season 24 of Celebrity Big Brother UK.

Before that, Siwa had dated women, including Kath Ebbs and Kylie Prew.

Now, as her relationship with Hughes continues to grow, Siwa’s comments suggest she’s not just thinking about the present, she’s clearly imagining a future that includes family, love and possibly a “mini Chris” along the way.