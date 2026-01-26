Jessie J cancels show due to ‘safety' concerns amid extreme cold

Jessie J cancels Toronto show due to ‘safety’ concerns

Jessie J has cancelled her Toronto concert at the last minute, citing serious safety concerns as extreme winter weather continues to hit the region.

The singer was scheduled to perform Sunday night at the 1,500-capacity Danforth Music Hall as part of her ongoing world tour.

However, worsening conditions, including heavy snowfall and dangerously low temperatures, led her to personally call off the show.

Toronto is bracing for up to 50cm of snow in a single day, following severe cold that recently pushed nearby Quebec toward record lows.

Jessie shared the decision directly with fans on Instagram, making it clear that safety was her top priority.

“I am personally making the decision to cancel tonight’s show in TORONTO,” she wrote. “I don’t feel comfortable having people risk their safety for the show.”

She acknowledged that reactions would be mixed but added, “I understand some people will be upset and some I’m sure will be relieved, however I feel this is the right decision. You will get a full refund for your tickets.”

The singer said she had already experienced how dangerous the conditions were.

“I am currently standing in the venue and getting here wasn’t safe and the snow is only getting worse,” she explained.

“I just can’t imagine how people would get home in the dark with the weather like this.”

She ended her message by asking for understanding, even from those who might disagree. “But for me safety always has to come first. Lots of love, J.”

While many fans were disappointed, the overall response was supportive.

Several concertgoers thanked her for putting safety first, with others asking if the show could be rescheduled rather than fully cancelled.

One fan wrote that even living downtown made traveling feel risky, while another praised her decision and still hoped for a future date.

The cancellation comes during a deeply reflective period for Jessie J.

Looking back on 2025, she previously described it as “one of the hardest but most magical years of my life.”

Earlier this year, she revealed she had been diagnosed with breast cancer and has since openly shared updates with fans throughout her recovery, including the emotional ups and downs following surgery.

In a candid Instagram Story posted on Dec. 30, Jessie spoke openly about grief and emotional exhaustion.

“This is an honest story post that will get blown up l’m sure. But who cares,” she wrote.

“As truthfully in a world full of ‘everything is fine, I’m happy, l’m good, life is perfect’ there is Grief hurt pain sadness heartbreak and reflection and processing happening this time of year for many of us, along side the good and great or on it’s own.”

She continued, “This year has been heavy and hard in many ways for all of us, for me personally one of the hardest but most magical years of my life. Personally and professionally.”

Jessie admitted she had been struggling emotionally after finally slowing down, adding that she was crying more and feeling particularly low.

“Don’t hold it in people. We are not superhuman or meant to be happy and positive all the time. It’s healthy and normal to cry,” she advised.

Ending her message on a note of solidarity rather than optimism, she wrote, “Sending love to anyone feeling this way too right now. No positive end to this. Just I’m with ya. It’s shit sometimes.”

For now, fans in Toronto will have to wait, but Jessie J’s decision has reinforced the honesty and care that many say define her relationship with her audience.