Pak vs SA: Proteas to undergo 9 coronavirus tests during their one month stay in Pakistan

Extensive testing is being done to ensure the safety and security of the players as well as those who are associated with teams in any way. Photo Courtesy: Espn.Cric.info

South African team will arrive in Pakistan on January 16.

The visiting team is expected to undergo a total of nine Covid-19 tests during their one-month stay.

Proteas’ first test will be conducted on January 16 and the second on January 19.

ISLAMABAD: South African team is expected to undergo a total of nine COVID-19 tests during their one-month stay in Pakistan, The News reported on Thursday.

The team will arrive on January 16.



South Africa has been one of the worst-hit countries by COVID-19 with the second wave of the pandemic much rampant in major cities. Therefore, the host team will also undergo a testing procedure twice before joining the bubble.

The visiting team’s first test will be conducted on January 16, the second on January 19, and another on January 22. However, both the teams will again undergo test on January 25 and then again at the end of the first Test.

Besides, three tests to be conducted upon the team’s arrival and during the six-day quarantine period, testing would also be conducted before and after each Test, in between the series, and then again before and after the three-match T20 series.



COVID-19 testing, however, will continue till the end of the T20 series.



Pakistan players to undergo seven tests

On the other hand, Pakistan players will also undergo seven tests including five during their stay in the ‘bio-secure bubble’.

Extensive testing is being done to ensure the safety and security of the players as well as those who are associated with teams in any way.

"All the individuals connected with the home series in any capacity will have to stay in the bubble and follow all the precautionary measures,” a PCB official told The News.

“Special arrangements have been finalised by the PCB’s medical department in this regard,” the official added.



Training camp before final faceoff

Meanwhile, the Pakistani squad will be asked to assemble in Karachi on January 19 where they will undergo training ahead of the start of the first Test.

“Since the team has gone through a tough period in New Zealand so it has been decided to hold one-week training camp for the players ahead of the Test series,” the official said.

Responding to a question about captain Babar Azam, the official said that he has been declared fit for the series.

“I think the team’s management in New Zealand did a great job by not exposing the injured player prematurely if otherwise, Babar’s inclusion in the second Test against New Zealand could have proved a risky affair,” he said.