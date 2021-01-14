Can't connect right now! retry
Pak vs SA: Imam-ul-Haq’s participation in team remains 'doubtful' due to old injury

Pakistani top-order batsman Imam-ul-Haq poses in the field. Photo: AFP/File
  • Imam ul Haq was ruled out of the Newzealand series due to a thumb injury.
  • As per sources, he is not fully recovered and his inclusion remains doubtful.
  • Pakistan and South Africa will play a series of two Test matches and three Twenty20 Internationals.

LAHORE: Pakistani top-order batsman Imam-ul-Haq's inclusion in the team against South Africa remains doubtful as he struggles with an old thumb injury, sources told Geo News on Thursday. 

The latest x-ray report showed that Imam needs 10 more days for the fracture to heal. The batsman was ruled out of the New Zealand series to the injury he sustained during a training session. 

Read more: Pak vs NZ: Babar Azam, Imamul Haq back to training

Meanwhile, Pakistan prepares ahead of the two Test and three Twenty20 International series against South Africa beginning January 26 in Karachi. 

On Wednesday, new Chief Selector of the Pakistan cricket team, Mohammad Wasim had said that Pakistan's Test team will be announced on January 15.

Mohammad Wasim had said that consultations have been held with the selection committee, head coach Misbah-ul-Haq, and captain Babar Azam for selecting the national team.

The new chief selector will announce first a 20-member Test squad in Karachi and later the 16-member team.

