Thursday Jan 14 2021
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's children have no clue their marriage is over

Thursday Jan 14, 2021

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's children have no clue about how the couple's marriage is going through a rough patch.

According to a source cited by Us Weekly, the kids are blissfully unaware about how there is trouble in paradise.

“The kids don’t know anything about the problems their parents are having,” the insider told the outlet adding how the Yeezy designer, 43, and the reality TV star have been “working in different states."

“Their kids are very used to their dad living in another state," the source added.

It looked like the couple's marriage broke after Kanye's controversial Twitter rant about considering to abort their elder daughter, North.

“The comments about North and the abortion were the final confirmation. She will protect the children first, always,” a source revealed earlier this month as split rumours continued to spread, adding that the duo “had a big fight in early December.”

