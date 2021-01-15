Pakistan to name squad for South Africa series today

Pakistan players during a practice session. File photo

Mohammad Wasim will announce first a 20-member Test squad in Karachi and later the 16-member team.

Hassan Ali is likely to return, while Saud Shakeel and Rohail Nazir will get their first call for the Test squad.

Imam-ul-Haq has not fully recovered from a left thumb injury.

LAHORE: The Pakistan chief selector will announce the 20-member Test squad for the South Africa series today in Karachi.

This will be the first team selection by Mohammad Wasim who took charge of this difficult post in November after Misbah-ul-Haq’s role was restricted as head coach of the Pakistan cricket team.

Pakistan and South Africa will play a series of two Test matches and three Twenty20 Internationals. The first Test will be played in Karachi from January 26.

In a statement, the new Chief Selector said that Pakistan will not take it easy with South Africa and the team will feature a good combination of players for success in the series.

He said that consultations have been held with the selection committee, head coach Misbah-ul-Haq, and captain Babar Azam.

Wasim will announce first a 20-member Test squad in Karachi and later the 16-member team.

He said that a home series provides an advantage to the hosts but the guests are capable of giving a tough time. "We will try our best not to repeat the mistakes which we committed on the tour of New Zealand," he said.

Hassan Ali likely to be inducted

Four or five changes are expected in the Pakistan Test squad for the series against South Africa, sources told ‘The News’ on Thursday.

They said pacer Hassan Ali is likely to return, while Saud Shakeel and Rohail Nazir will get their first call for the Test squad.

Sources revealed it has been decided to drop Haris Sohail, Shan Masood, Sohail Khan and Muhammad Abbas.

According to sources, it is difficult for former captain Sarfraz Ahmed to make the cut.

Imam still not fit

Meanwhile, it was learnt that opener Imam-ul-Haq has not fully recovered from a left thumb injury. Sources said that Imam needs time to be fully fit. He had an X-ray of his thumb two days ago and according to that report, he still needs time to be fully fit.

According to sources, Imam needs 10 more days to recover from the injury. He has yet to start batting regularly, so his participation in the series against South Africa is in doubt.

Imam suffered a fractured left thumb during practice in New Zealand and returned home without playing a match.