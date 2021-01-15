Can't connect right now! retry
Katy Perry unveils her ‘number one’ priority in life: 'That's a woman, you know'

Grammy award-winning singer Katy Perry recently shed light on her daughter’s impact upon her life during a candid conversation.

The singer shed light on it all during her interview with People magazine. There she spoke at length about her daughter Daisy Dove Bloom and was quoted saying, "She'll always be the No. 1 most important thing ever, naturally."

"But I love being a working mom. I don't think there's anything negative about it. It's like, 'Wow, you can do that and that?' All right! That's a woman, you know?"

"I was so happy being a mother, but I was like 'Oh, there's this idea in the back of my head’. I knew that time marches on and now was the time so I reached out to her personally, and it was amazing.”

She concluded by saying, "As a pop star, you don't really have a 9 to 5, so it's all up to me to create a schedule and balance, and she was totally down and thought it was fun. I truly believe that mothers are the most powerful beings on the planet, and when women get together and support each other, it's incredible."

