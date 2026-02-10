Dax Shepard recalls how he escaped death during a high school night

Dax Shepard opened up about a terrifying experience from his high school days that went impossibly wrong when he almost died by a car accident.



The 51-year-old Armchair Expert co-host recalled the painful moment when he was riding from Toledo to Detroit in Ford Probe.

He said that he was with his friend and decided to sleep in the back while his buddy drove at 85 mph on cruise control.

But apparently the driver fell asleep during the ride, leaving the car losing its balance and then seeing it eventually turning over.

Shepard recalled the car “rolled 10 times” down the highway, dramatically missing the pine of trees lining the road.

The Hit And Run actor, however, remembered that terrible experience as a strange mix of fear and calm.

He said, “I definitely had this moment where I was like, ‘Oh wow, I’m going to die in a second,’” he said, adding that a weird sense of peace took over as the car spun.

Miraculously, both of them crawled out through the windows with no major injuries and damages.

He said that he questioned if he died or nit for the next three days and called the experience “highly memorable.”

Shepard and his wife Kristen Bell, who recently met with online controversy over a social media post, are parents to 13-year-old Lincoln and 11-year-old Delta.